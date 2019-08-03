Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Out of Saturday's lineup

Biggio is not in Saturday's lineup against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He has heated up a little at the plate, hitting .267/.389/.500 with two home runs and two steals over his last 30 at-bats. Freddy Galvis will start at second base and hit second.

