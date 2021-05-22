Biggio was placed on the 10-day injured list with a cervical spine ligament sprain Saturday.
Biggio was held out of Friday's lineup with what was originally referred to as a sore neck. He wound up appearing off the bench, but the injury is evidently bad enough that he'll need to be shut down for at least 10 days. Whether or not he'll be able to return when first eligible at the start of June remains to be seen. Santiago Espinal will start at third base Saturday and could feature regularly until he returns.