Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Plates four more runs

Biggio went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and four RBI in Monday's 11-4 win over the Royals.

Biggio was one of five Blue Jays to finish with three or more hits in the Canada Day blowout. The rookie has been an on-base machine for the Jays since arriving to the big leagues in late May, but he's started to become an asset in the batting-average category lately, too. He's gone 12-for-36 (.333 average) over his last nine contests, though an unsustainable .458 BABIP over that stretch has certainly helped his cause.