Biggio is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

With catcher Danny Jansen (finger) returning from the 10-day injured list and starting behind the plate Tuesday, Alejandro Kirk is likely to beginning seeing more starts out of the designated-hitter spot. As a result, Biggio and Raimel Tapia are likely to see their opportunities decrease moving forward, since the Blue Jays had previously been able to open up spots in the lineup for the two while rotating a number of different players at DH. Biggio had started in nine of the Jays' previous 11 games in July, while Tapia picked up seven starts over that stretch.