Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Posts incredible performance

Biggio went 4-for-5, hitting for the cycle, with four RBI, three runs and two steals in an 8-5 victory against the Orioles on Tuesday.

What an incredible game from Biggio. It was his fourth multi-hit performance in his last five games, but he also went deep and swiped two bases. This was also his first game with multiple RBI since Aug. 31. Biggio is now batting .230 with 14 home runs, 42 RBI, 58 runs and 13 steals in 313 at-bats this season.