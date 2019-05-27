Biggio went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in a 10-1 victory against the Padres on Sunday.

Playing in his third major league game, Biggio singled in the second inning for his first career hit. He added a solo home run and another single, driving in a run on each hit. Biggio went 0-for-3 in each of his first two MLB games, but with the three-hit performance, he's 3-for-10 (.300) with a home run, two RBI and one run in three games.