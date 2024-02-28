Biggio (shoulder) has been hitting off a pitching machine regularly, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
It's not clear when Biggio might be cleared for Grapefruit League action, but the Blue Jays don't seem overly worried about his status at the moment. He's working his way back from tendinitis in his left shoulder.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Completes batting practice•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Dealing with shoulder tendinitis•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: In mix at second base, third base•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Gets $4.21 million•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Starting at 2B, batting fifth•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Scores twice, drives in two in win•