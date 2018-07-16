Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Racking up walks at Double-A
Biggio went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI for Double-A New Hampshire in its 3-1 win over Portland on Sunday.
Biggio is hitting just .200 over his last 13 games, but he has made himself a tough out by walking in more than a quarter of his plate appearances over that span. The second baseman's impressive power production this season -- 19 home runs and 37 extra-base hits in 86 games -- has enhanced his appeal in dynasty leagues, but it's Biggio's patient approach at the plate that could be the key to eventual success in the big leagues. He has posted walk rates above 10 percent at each stop of the minors, highlighted by a 19 percent mark at Double-A.
