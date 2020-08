Biggio went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk in the 3-2 win over the Phillies in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.

Biggio came through with a huge two-out hit in the sixth, driving in Billy McKinney with a double to tie the game at two. The Blue Jays went on to win the seven-inning game on a walkoff single by Lourdes Gurriel. Biggio now has 13 RBI and is slashing a solid .250/.364/.512 on the season.