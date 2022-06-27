Biggio will start in left field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Even after George Springer put an end to a three-game absence in Sunday's loss to the Brewers, Biggio has still been able to maintain a spot in the Toronto lineup. He'll stick in the starting nine for the fourth game in a row, this time playing the outfield while Lourdes Gurriel serves as Toronto's designated hitter. With Alejandro Kirk receiving more work behind the plate since top backstop Danny Jansen (finger) landed on the injured list earlier this month, Biggio looks to be manager Charlie Montoyo's preferred option to fill the opening in the everyday lineup, at least versus right-handed pitching. Biggio has helped his cause by producing a .935 OPS through 18 games in June.