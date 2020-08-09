Biggio went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday against the Red Sox.
Biggio took Nate Eovaldi deep in the third inning for his second home run of team's series against the Red Sox. Already his fourth long ball of the season, Biggio has shown improved power early on by maintaining a .231 ISO. He's struggled otherwise, hitting just .192/.276/.423 through 58 plate appearances, but also has a manageable 21 percent strikeout rate.
