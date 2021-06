Biggio went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.

Biggio looked excellent at the plate Saturday and has recorded hits in his two games since returning from a stint on the injured list. This was his first multi-hit game since May 15 and while he boosted his average to .222 with a .685 OPS, he continues to have a down year across most offensive categories.