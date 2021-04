Biggio went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Biggio plated a run in the fourth with a sac fly that scored Alejandro Kirk, and this might be the game the third baseman was needing to spark his confidence up. Even though he's now posted two three-hit outings over his last three appearances, he's still hitting just .260 over his last eight games -- going hitless six times during that stretch.