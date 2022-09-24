Biggio isn't starting Saturday against Tampa Bay.
Although the Blue Jays are facing a right-hander (Drew Rasmussen) during Saturday's matchup, Biggio will retreat to the bench once again. Whit Merrifield is starting at second base and appears to be the preferred option at the keystone while Santiago Espinal (oblique) is sidelined.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Not starting Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Back on bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Fills in for banged-up Espinal•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Sits after four straight starts•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Swats third homer•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Back to bench role•