Biggio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Biggio will take a seat after he went 6-for-20 with three extra-base hits, four walks, three runs and two RBI while starting in each of the Jays' last six games. The 27-year-old has looked far better with Toronto following his May 26 call-up from Triple-A than he did earlier in the campaign, but he still looks to be stuck in a utility role with Vladimir Guerrero, Santiago Espinal, Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman locked in as the Jays' everyday infielders.