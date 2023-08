Biggio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

The lefty-hitting Biggio had started the previous three games, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday with southpaw Logan Allen on the bump for Cleveland. With Kevin Kiermaier (elbow) landing on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Biggio will likely be battling with rookie Davis Schneider for one spot in the Blue Jays' regular lineup versus right-handed pitching.