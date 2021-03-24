Biggio has been scratched from Wednesday's spring lineup against the Yankees due to right pinky finger discomfort.
Biggio was initially slated to bat second and play third base Wednesday, but Randal Grichuk will now bat second while Breyvic Valera joins Toronto's lineup, playing first base and batting ninth. Biggio had been putting together a strong spring this year and will serve as Toronto's primary third baseman if he's healthy to begin the season, but the severity of Biggio's injury isn't yet known.
