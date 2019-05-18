Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Seeing time in outfield
Biggio went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
The performance was a pretty typical one for the 24-year-old given his .320/.447/.533 slash line on the year, but more important for his chances of a promotion was the fact that Biggio got the start in left field Friday after spending the prior two games patrolling right field. He's now played five different positions this season for Buffalo, highlighting his future as a likely super-utility player in the majors, but his quickest path to a job in Toronto this season lies in the outfield.
