Biggio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

After starting each of the last four games -- two at first base and two at second base -- Biggio will head to the bench as the Blue Jays go with Vladimir Guerrero and Santiago Espinal at those respective positions. Biggio has gotten off to a nice start to August with an .816 OPS through six contests, and he could be able to maintain a part-time role for the Blue Jays until George Springer's (elbow) return from the injured list pushes Whit Merrifield to the infield on a more frequent basis.