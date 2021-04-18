Biggio (hand) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Royals.

The 26-year-old appeared as a pinch runner during Saturday's doubleheader, but he hasn't played the field or had a plate appearance since Thursday while nursing a bruised right hand. Biggio will have an extra two days to recover with Monday's scheduled off day, so it's not a major surprise to see him on the bench Sunday. Joe Panik will receive the start at third base in the series finale.