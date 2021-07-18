site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-cavan-biggio-sitting-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Sitting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Biggio is not in the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rangers.
Santiago Espinal will start at third base for a second day in a row. Biggio is hitting .179 with zero home runs and eight strikeouts in nine games this month.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read