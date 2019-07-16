Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Situated on bench

Biggio isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Biggio has collected a base knock in three of his last four contests, though he's batting just .220 in the month of July (11 game). He'll get the day off, allowing for Eric Sogard to draw a start at the keystone and lead off.

