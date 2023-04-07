Biggio went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Royals.
Biggio was in the lineup for the third time in Toronto's last four games and appears to have a regular role against right-handed pitching. He launched his first homer of the season Thursday, taking Jordan Lyles deep in the fourth inning. Biggio has gotten off to a solid start, as he's maintained a .231 average but has walked three times while striking out on only four occasions in 17 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Starting at second base•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Launches first spring homer•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Should see more work in outfield•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Avoids arbitration with Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Resting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Not starting Friday•