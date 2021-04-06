Biggio went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and three runs scored Monday against the Rangers.

Biggio belted his first homer of the young season in the top of the second, increasing Toronto's lead to four. He also managed to reach base on a pair of walks, crossing the plate a total of three times on the day. Monday's performance was a welcome sight for the 25-year-old, who entered the contest 1-for-12 over his first three games of the 2021 season.