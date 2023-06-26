Biggio went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 12-1 victory over the Athletics.

Biggio plated Vladimir Guerrero and Matt Chapman on a three-run blast off Yacksel Rios in the eighth inning to notch his third homer over his last nine games. Sunday's contest was also Biggio's second straight multi-hit game. During that nine-game stretch, Biggio has gone 8-for-22 (.363) with eight RBI and six runs scored.