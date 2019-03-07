Biggio went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Getting the start at first base before shifting to the keystone, Biggio hit his first homer of the spring off bona fide major leaguer Vince Velasquez. The 23-year-old can get lost in the shuffle among the Jays' other, more highly touted second-generation prospects, but Biggio still posted an .887 OPS with 26 home runs in 132 games for Double-A New Hampshire last season, and his blend of power and patience should get him to the Show within a year or two, even if it's only as a utility player.