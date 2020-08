Biggio went 3-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 7-2 win over the Orioles.

The top of the Toronto order carried the offense, as Biggio and No. 2 hitter Randal Grichuk combined for all seven RBI. Biggio is only hitting .234 on the season, but he's bolstered his fantasy value with six homers, three steals, 12 RBI and 14 runs through 19 games.