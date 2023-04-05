Biggio is starting at second base and batting ninth for the Blue Jays on Wednesday in Kansas City.
Biggio was on the bench on Opening Day against a right-hander but has since started three straight versus righties. He's reached base five times in his first nine plate appearances this season.
