Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Starting in return
RotoWire Staff
Biggio (neck) is starting at third base in his return from the injured list Friday against the Red Sox.
Biggio was activated from the injured list earlier Friday. As expected he'll start at third base during his return at Fenway park on Friday.
