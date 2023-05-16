Biggio is starting in right field and batting eight for the Blue Jays on Tuesday versus the Yankees, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
He'll get a shot to play right field while George Springer takes a designated hitter day. It's the first start in nearly a week for Biggio.
