Biggio (illness) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Biggio, who has resided on the COVID-19 injured list since testing positive for the virus April 25, was expected to start his rehab assignment last week, but the Blue Jays opted to hold him back for a few more days to regain conditioning. The 27-year-old now appears healthy again and will look to get some at-bats in at Buffalo, but the Blue Jays likely aren't in any rush to activate him from the IL. Before being shut down, Biggio was slashing .043/.214/.043 over 28 plate appearances and had lost hold of the everyday role at second base to Santiago Espinal.