Biggio (finger) is starting Thursday's spring game against the Tigers.
Biggio was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with right finger discomfort, but he underwent X-rays that revealed no fracture. As a result, he'll be back in action just one day later, and it's unlikely that the issue will impact his availability for Opening Day.
