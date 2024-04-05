Biggio is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Biggio is mired in a 3-for-17 slump to begin the season and will head to the bench for Friday's series opener in New York. Davis Schneider will take over at second base against Yankees righty Marcus Stroman.
