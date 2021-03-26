Biggio (finger) returned to game action Thursday, but remains sore, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Biggio took a groundball off his finger Monday, which didn't cause a major injury. However, he disclosed that it caused a blood blister and that he remains sore. The issue doesn't appear likely to cost him game time in the regular season.
