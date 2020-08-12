Biggio went 2-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Marlins.

Biggio has largely struggled since going 5-for-13 in the opening series of the season, but he's picked up his play over the past four games, going 5-for-15 with two homers, four runs, three RBI and four walks.