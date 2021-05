Biggio went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a run, two walks and a strikeout in Thursday's 8-4 win over Atlanta.

Biggio had gone hitless in his last nine at-bats, but he reached base four times in Thursday's victory. The 26-year-old is now hitting .210 with three home runs, 13 runs and 10 RBI this season.