Biggio went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Baltimore lefty John Means no-hit the Jays for 5.2 innings, but Biggio ruined his night by taking him deep in the sixth for the game's first run. The 25-year-old is slashing .253/.375/.438 on the year with eight homers and six steals in six attempts -- in fact, Biggio is a perfect 20-for-20 on the basepaths to begin his big-league career. Per Sportsnet, he is seven successful steals shy of tying Tim Raines for the MLB record in that department.