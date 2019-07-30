Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Swats eighth homer
Biggio went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's win over the Royals.
While all eyes were on Bo Bichette in his big-league debut, his fellow second-generation prospect Biggio was the offensive star for the Jays from the leadoff spot. With Eric Sogard now in Tampa Bay, Biggio figures to get a long look at the top of the order. The 24-year-old rookie has struggled to make contact in the majors, but his .216/.347/.386 slash line with eight homers and seven steals through 52 games suggests he has the skills to handle setting the table.
