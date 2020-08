Biggio went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Friday's win over the Rays.

The 25-year-old is up to five homers on the year, with three of them coming in the last week. Biggio's .206/.324/.460 slash line through 16 games is less impressive, but his power and patience profile (with a little bit of speed -- he has three steals in three attempts) still gives him solid fantasy value in most formats.