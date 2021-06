Biggio went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees.

His fifth-inning blast off Gerrit Cole gave the Jays a 2-1 lead, but it was their last gasp of offense on the night. Since returning to action from a neck injury, Biggio has gone 7-for-17 (.412) with three walks, two doubles and three of his six homers on the year.