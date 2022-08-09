Biggio went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Orioles.

Getting the start at second base and batting ninth, the 27-year-old launched his first homer since late June and only his third of the season in 198 plate appearances. Biggio is getting more consistent playing time while George Springer (elbow) is on the shelf and Whit Merrifield is needed in center field, and he's responded by going 4-for-13 (.308) with a double and a home run over the last five games.