Biggio went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Jays manager Charlie Montoyo flipped Biggio and Bo Bichette at the top of the batting order, and the move paid immediate dividends when Biggio led off the game with his third homer of the season. The 25-year-old's patience should make him a good fit in the leadoff spot, but as yet Biggio hasn't really gotten rolling, slashing .200/.265/.400 through 11 games.