Biggio went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and two runs scored in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
Getting the start at second base and batting leadoff in a Toronto lineup missing all its top stars, Biggio rapped out a pair of two-baggers off Zach Eflin. The 28-year-old utility player was brought along slowly in camp but has hit the ground running since seeing his first Grapefruit League action Thursday, going 4-for-8 with three doubles. Biggio could see a significant workload for the Jays this season as he splits his time between second base, third base and right field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Making Grapefruit League debut•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Hits in simulated game•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Progressing well•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Completes batting practice•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Dealing with shoulder tendinitis•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: In mix at second base, third base•