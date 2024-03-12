Biggio went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and two runs scored in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Getting the start at second base and batting leadoff in a Toronto lineup missing all its top stars, Biggio rapped out a pair of two-baggers off Zach Eflin. The 28-year-old utility player was brought along slowly in camp but has hit the ground running since seeing his first Grapefruit League action Thursday, going 4-for-8 with three doubles. Biggio could see a significant workload for the Jays this season as he splits his time between second base, third base and right field.