Biggio went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Tigers.

Getting the start at second base and batting ninth, Biggio led off the third inning with a single to center field and promptly swiped second for his first steal of the season. The 28-year-old utility player has appeared in 10 games so far, six at the keystone, two at DH and one each at third base and right field, but he's hitting just .160 (4-for-25) with a shaky 3:11 BB:K in 29 plate appearances. Biggio will need to pick up the pace at the plate if he's going to continue earning consistent playing time against right-handed pitching.