Biggio went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Mariners.

Getting the start at second base and batting eighth, Biggio stole his first bag since June 4 and only his third of the season. The utility player is batting .292 (7-for-24) in July with a 4:5 BB:K, but there's no clear path to consistent playing time for him on the Toronto roster.