Biggio is not in the lineup Friday against the Braves.

The 26-year-old started the past seven games, including the last three in right field, but he'll head to the bench Friday after going 6-for-25 with nine strikeouts during that stretch. Teoscar Hernandez (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and is starting in right field, while Santiago Espinal is covering the hot corner.