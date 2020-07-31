Biggio went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Nationals.
Biggio took Javy Guerra deep in the in the seventh inning, pulling an offering just over the right field wall. It was his second home run of the season, but first since Opening Day. Biggio has struggled to get going to this point in the campaign, reaching base just eight times in first 32 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Blasts Opening Day home run•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Swats homer in intrasquad game•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Could move around diamond•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Likely No. 2 hitter•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: On-base machine in win•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Posts incredible performance•