Biggio went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's extra-inning win over the Rays.

Inexplicably dropped to eighth in the batting order by manager Charlie Montoyo, Biggio didn't let the change bother him as he extended his on-base streak to 14 games with another stellar performance. Over that stretch, the 25-year-old is slashing an incredible .354/.508/.708 with four homers, two steals, nine RBI and 16 runs, and it shouldn't be long before he's back at the top of the lineup where he belongs.