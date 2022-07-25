Biggio went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI single, a run scored and a steal in Sunday's victory over Boston.
Biggio sent Vladimir Guerrero and George Springer home on a first-inning single, then scored on a Raimel Tapia triple later that inning. Biggio also swiped second base off Brayan Bello for his second steal of the year. The second baseman has a lackluster .229 batting average, but has shown some signs of improvement as he extended his hit streak to four games.
