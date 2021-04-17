Biggio (hand) won't start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Biggio will do some baseball activities Saturday, and manager Charlie Montoyo said that the 26-year-old could return to action for Sunday's series finale. Santiago Espinal took his place at third base for Saturday's matinee, and Espinal or Joe Panik could be options to fill in for the second game of the twin bill.